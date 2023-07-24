Genoa – Mateo Retegui has landed in Milanat Linate airport, around 11 this morning.

“I’m very happy to be here” were the first words of the centre-forward, who was received by director Ricciardella.

Now for Retegui the medical visits and the signing the contract until 2027with option until 2028.

Fans waiting at Genoa airport

At the same time, around twenty fans gathered at the Colombo airport because the rumor had spread of Retegui’s presence on the Rome-Genoa flight. Instead, he was arriving in Milan on a flight from Madrid.