The rossoblù club closed for the rocky central defender of Brighton. It is the 2nd arrival after that of Hafti from the Young Boys, confirming the will of the new owner to satisfy Shevchenko on the market

Italy had it in its destiny, Leo Skiri Østigård. After Hafti, a winger from Young Boys, the new rossoblù general manager Johannes Spors has formalized the second blow in his Italian history: the Norwegian defender born in 1999, who in these minutes is carrying out the usual medical examinations in the Ligurian capital, arrives to Genoa from Brighton after the championship loan at Stoke City.

A SPECIAL FRIEND AND … – Between Molde, a former Østigård team who launched him among the greats, and the Norwegian under-21 national team (with whom he put together 10 appearances and 2 goals), the new rossoblù defender has developed a very close relationship with a teammate above all , with whom he shared both locker rooms: Erling Braut Haaland. On social media, in fact, the now ex Brighton and the Dortmund jewel constantly exchange jokes that confirm the close bond between the two. And who knows whether a comment from Haaland will not arrive on the transfer of his friend to the rossoblù club …

PASSION – But Østigård the Serie A was destined for a very specific reason: the Vespa. Vintage, possibly. Ever since he was a child, he was very passionate about the icon of Italian style, as you can see from some shots published on Instagram that portray “Skirio” (this is the nickname) aboard a 1969 Rally model, the central rock of the Grifone will find hundreds of models in Genoa, the very city where the Piaggio legend was born. To skid towards salvation.

