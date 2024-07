Red Blue

by the correspondent Andrea Schiappapietra

Moena – First group training for Ruslan Malinovskyi, back from his post-European vacation. The Ukrainian worked with trainers Pilati and Gatto and will slowly join the rest of the team, as soon as he fills the gap in athletic preparation. Standing ovations and chants for the team from the Camp boys and fans. Vitinha was also on the field, continuing his personalized work.



01:22