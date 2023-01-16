Genoa – Matturro and Boci in, Yeboah and Portanova still out. There are 24 players called up by Alberto Gilardino for today’s match at 6.45pm between Genoa and Venice. A tempting opportunity for the rossoblùs who, in case of success against the lagoon players, would reach Reggina in second place.

First call-up in the championship for Matturrowhile the exclusion of Yeboah is confirmed that the company will try to place in this market session.

The list of summoned

Semper, Martinez, Vodisek, Bani, Gudmundsson, Sabelli, Dragusin, Vogliacco, Galdames, Frendrup, Jagiello, Badelj, Hefti, Yalçin, Czyborra, Coda, Sturaro, Ilsanker, Aramu, Puscas, Strootman, Criscito, Matturro, Boci.