Genoa – It was the decisive moment of the match. Gilardino had guessed it and when he saw Retegui ready to take the responsibility of kicking the penalty he started waving from the bench because the designated penalty taker is Gudmundsson.

The Italian Argentine, back to scoring after almost 4 months, was looking for his personal double but then in the end he gave up, leaving the ball to the Folletto who then scored the decisive goal: «In the locker room there are rules, addressed by me, and the person in charge was Gudmundsson – explained Gila – at the end match I told Mateo, who is an important player for us, that we must not rely on these situations on the pitch, but we must have the unique thought of the team. He played an excellent game, he scored and worked for the group. That must be the thinking and it will be like this for the future.”

Retegui himself then intervened on the issue, however satisfied to have returned to scoring. “It was a simple hot moment of the match – said the Argentine who will not close for the future – the adrenaline passes, so we are calm and then we'll see who kicks next”.

At the end of the match Gudmundsson also explained what happened during the penalty: «What happened during the penalty? It's simple, I'm the hitter – said the Folletto who with this goal has reached 9 goals in the championship – I scored the last one I shot, it was right that I should kick it».

Then speaking about the performance, Gudmundsson reiterated that “every match is important” but that this one was “particularly important”. «It's not easy to come and play here, they are three excellent points – added the playmaker – the secret of playing a match like this? We are a great group, we fight for each other until the end. We were unlucky to concede in the final minutes. We didn't play a great game, but it was important to win and we did it.”