Genoa – Two years later, however Silvan Hefti It's time to say goodbye. In January 2022 the Swiss was the first purchase by 777 Partners, a 5 million operation paid to Young Boys. At that moment Hefti was one of the protagonists of the Champions League, but in the rossoblù he was no longer able to confirm the level of performance seen in that period. He is not even a starter in Serie B, overtaken on the right by Sabelli who has become immovable now close to moving to Montpellier. He will go on loan, with the right to buy set at 3 million. Kelvin Yeboah has also been playing for the French club since last August and with little luck. For the attacker so far 12 games, zero goals and a balance so far of just two goals scored in the last year and a half.

The Griffon must yield before it can buy. And so Hefti's departure is only the first step: there are also other players leaving who are finding little space, such as Galdames, Jagiello and Puscas. Incoming Hefti's departure will free up a place on the right, Zanoli still remains on pole, for which there is a principle of agreement but with Napoli in the midst of a revolution nothing can be taken for granted. But the chances of the full-back arriving are very high, a pursuit that has lasted since last summer. Napoli would like to include Dragusin in the deal, in which however there is strong interest from Tottenham: Genoa values ​​him at 30 million plus bonuses but would not like to sell him, new contacts in the next few days. Many clubs like the Romanian, especially in the Premier League. Radio Mercato talks about Genoa's interest in Bonucci and Spinazzola, who however have millionaire salaries. «Nothing true», the denial from the rossoblù club. For the future we are looking at Antonino De Marco, 19 years old, a midfielder currently at Pescara.