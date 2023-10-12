In Genoa there is discussion on the ban on launching balloons into the air to protect the health of the seas

Genoa opens hostilities against balloons. The majority municipal councilor Valer Pilloni Of Genoa wins has launched a motion that will be discussed in the next assembly to safeguard the environment which provides for the introduction of “ban on launching rubber balloons into the atmosphere in Genoa” in line with the provisions of article 117 of the Constitution according to which “the protection of the environment and the ecosystem falls within the exclusive competence of the State”.



Pilloni underlines that worldwide, balloons lost in the environment represent 80% of the waste found in the stomachs of deceased or stranded turtles, seabirds and seals.

“THE balloons inflated with helium they have gradually created growing interest and are often used on public and private occasions to enhance a moment of happiness or celebrate an important or playful event. – according to the law in the document – Tens of millions of balloons are released into the atmosphere every year and then inexorably fall back to the ground even tens of kilometers away. The defense according to which the use of latex used for their production is biodegradable and therefore eco-sustainable. Degradation times are still too long and expose the material to the sight of animals for a long time.”

