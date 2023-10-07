Genoa – The Carabinieri of Provincial command of Genoa they arrested a 30-year-old Italian man for causing bodily harm against his ex-partner aggravated by having committed the crime in the presence of minors. The episode occurred in Pra’: the man, at the height of a violent argument with his 21-year-old ex-partner and in the presence of their younger son, caused the young girl injuries judged to be healable in 30 days.

The immediate intervention of carabinieri avoided more serious consequences. At the same time, the 30-year-old was reported for domestic abuse.