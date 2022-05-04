Despite the fact that Genoa is one of the worst teams in all of Serie A, a club that from the beginning to the end of the season has been in the relegation zone, the Mexican Johan Vásquez has evolved against the negative current of the club, the former Pumas grows in each game, and has even been placed as a winger, a position where he contributes without being his natural place.
The national team for Mexico has shown that he is a player with a ceiling that is still far from the highest level and that has called the attention of other teams in Italy, because statistically, Johan is the U-23 defender in the entire Serie A with the most recoveries, making of suitors such as Atalanta, Fiorentina and Sassuolo, however, in Genoa they do not contemplate the sale of the Mexican.
Kery News informs that the Blaugrana team has no intention of selling the Mexican even if they go down to Serie B, since they consider him a pillar within the club and an important piece to seek promotion next year, for which, although they are in willingness to listen to offers, they will not be at all accessible with the negotiations, since the objective is to avoid the exit of ‘La Muralla’ or that it supports the following season with the aim of returning to the maximum circuit.
