Genoa – He harassed a customer and a supermarket employee with heavy sexual advances and taking pictures with a tablet as well. The two women were rescued by an agent of the mobile squad who was shopping.

The man, 53, was sued for harassment and unjustified possession of weapons, since he had a cutter with a six centimeter blade in his pocket. The two, frightened by the man’s aggressive attitude, were immediately reassured by the policeman. The agent, after identifying the man, detained him and entrusted him to colleagues from the Cornigliano police station who accompanied him to the police station for the report.