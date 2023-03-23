Genoa – Bad news for Alberto Gilardinowhich will have to do without Ridgeciano Haps. The left-back, who arrived from Venice at the end of January, suffered an ankle injury during afternoon training.

Haps hadn’t started for the two matches with the Suriname national team precisely to avoid taking risks after the two ankle blows taken in the last two matches. During today’s session the accident, which will force him to a long stop. So far Haps had played five games with the Griffin, always confirming himself among the best. Now Gilardino can count on the left Criscito and awaits Boci’s return from injury.