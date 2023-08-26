Genoa – Ridgeciano Haps in Genoa for medical visits. The 30-year-old full-back from Suriname showed up at the Casa della Salute this morning to begin the process which will later end with the signing of the contract that will bind him to the rossoblù club. For Haps, a left-handed man with an excellent starting point, it is a return to Genoa. Last year, however, between suspensions and an injury (fracture of the fibula in training in Pegli) he was able to make a limited contribution to promotion. Only five games played during which, however, he showed those characteristics that a winger must have, especially in the 3-5-2.

The arrival of Haps completes the Griffin’s strengthening campaign on the left-handed out (Pajac is out towards Reggiana). In addition to the player arriving from Venice, in fact, Genoa can count on the Spanish Martin but, if necessary, also on the Mexican Vasquez who, if necessary, can be used not only as a central defender but also as a left-footed winger.