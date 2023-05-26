Genoa – “Hands off Sampdoria”: the chorus heard several times in recent months at the stadium echoes under the Sampdoria headquarters Lambruschini court where the procession organized by the Groups of the South is now leaving and headed to Marassi for the match against Sassuolo. “Free Sampdoria” sing the fans. “It is the most dramatic year in our history and at the end of May we still don’t know our future”.

Choirs against Ferrero and Garrone. “Sampdoria fans are still alive, away the infamous ones from Sampdoria”