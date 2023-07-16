Genoa’s retreat in Moena, the point of the day



Moena – Working Sunday for Genoa in Moena. After yesterday afternoon’s friendly test against the amateurs of Fassa Calcio, Alberto Gilardino gave his team a half day’s rest who this morning had the opportunity to visit some towns in the Val di Fassa. There are those who went by bike like Mr. Gilardino and those who, like Gudmundsson and Ilsanker, preferred to play golf.

In the afternoon, however, everyone is on the field to continue the preparation. At 5pm the team was ready at the Benatti Sports Center in Moena to resume training. This time the team worked as a single group trying, once again, the offensive schemes. The session concluded with a series of matches played on a reduced pitch.

Furthermore, this morning sporting director Marco Ottolini spoke about the Genoa transfer market reiterating that the structure of the team will be confirmed but that, in all likelihood, some new players could arrive as early as this week. Zanoli is certainly on pole but in the last few hours the pressure on Retegui has also intensified. “He’s a player we like – Ottolini said – we asked for information about him, there’s a lot of competition but we’re working to understand if there will be a crack”. Therefore, a decisive week opens for the purchase of the Argentine.