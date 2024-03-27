Genoa – Two convictions 3 years and 2 years and 3 months respectively for two men aged 32 and 28 arrested in July for attempted extortion for a debt of 5 thousand euros. The two were arrested by the police after they had also shot at the door of the victim's house.

In detail, the 32-year-old was convicted of attempted extortion and for carrying a firearm, while the younger (defended by lawyers Pietro Bogliolo and Matteo Carpi), was convicted of attempted extortion. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, in June the two showed up at the Arci club in via Fea in Marassi, threatening the victim to get 5,000 euros within two weeks.

When the deadline expired they showed up at the “debtor's” house, in Via Emery, and shot four shots with a 7.65 semi-automatic. The 32-year-old (defended by the lawyer Silvia Bianchi), was acquitted for another episode which was contested against him after an interception which revealed an attempted robbery of a peer to take away 13 kilos of hashish.