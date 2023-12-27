Genoa – Surprise visit yesterday Albert Gudmundsson to the special athletes of Free Sport of Genoa, an association that deals with sport and inclusion. In the Largo Cattanei gym in Quarto, the Swedish Folletto “challenged” the kids in a football and basketball match. The Genoa playmaker then donated to the association sound balls, football boots and sports material donated by his Genoa teammates or purchased by the player himself.

“Today was a special day with a visit from a Santa Christmas extraordinary, Gudmundsson – wrote the managers of Free Sport of Genoa on the association's social channels – Albert delighted us with exceptional gifts for our annual activities: sound balls and football boots for the boys. To make the event even more memorable, we challenged Albert to a game of football and basketball, with penalties and free throws. We can say that, even in basketball, he is almost as good as in football!”.

Free Sport is an amateur sports association of social promotion, founded in Genoa in 2016 and affiliated with Special Olympics, which carries out physical and sporting activities aimed at children, teenagers and adults, disabled and otherwise, with different motor and intellectual characteristics.

From martial arts to football, from kayaking to skating, There are twelve sports disciplines practiced by the club which currently boasts over 100 members and around 30 technicians and instructors, as well as many volunteers. “Our main objective – explains Eugenio Bardelli, manager of Free Sport – is to be able to create an opportunity for integration and inclusion, through sporting activity, between people with different motor and intellectual characteristics. Education, sport and more generally movement are tools for overcoming difficulties that at first glance may seem insurmountable. The proposed activities aim to encourage the growth of the person as a whole with development on a motor, relational and cognitive level”.