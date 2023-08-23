Genoa – Albert Gudmundsson will in all likelihood be suspended as a precautionary measure from the national team, the measure was announced by the Icelandic Football Federation itself after receiving the communication of a complaint for sexual harassment against the attacker by a woman.

Episode that would have happened in the past few months. Charge that the same Gudmundsson strongly rejects, a concept also reiterated by the rossoblù management who received the news today and asked the Icelander to account for it. Accusation rejected to the sender, branded as unfounded.

The Icelandic Football Federation enforces the precautionary measure for any type of accusation concerning the players of the national team, Gudmundsson had just returned to the squad after the change of technical guide and the great season with Genoa. Now the stop that should make him skip the early September calls.

In Iceland there are several cases of national team players accused of sexual offences, suspended and then reinstated after being acquitted. For example, Aron Einar Gunnarsson and Eggert Gunnthór Jónsson.