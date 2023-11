Genoa – The negotiation has been going on for some time, now there is also the signature: Albert Gudmundsson renews until 2027 with Genoa.

Here is the club’s press release: “Genoa CFC announces that it has extended the agreement with Albert Gudmundsson until 2027. The Icelandic footballer continues his adventure in the rossoblù shirt, with which to date he has achieved 22 goals and collected 6 assists in 64 appearances.”