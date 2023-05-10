The incredible story of a leading fan together with the Griffin striker who is the protagonist of the promotion to Serie A.

An incredible story that accompanies these hours of home party Genoaafter the mathematical promotion achieved after the last championship match against Ascoli. To tell it a Griffin fan who found himself accompanying home one of the players protagonists of the rossoblù ride, who returned to Serie A after a season in the cadetteria.

TO Call yourself Bomber And Philip Maestrini the protagonist who revealed that he brought home Albert Gudmundssonleft standing after the party.

“I followed the team bus on parade with friends and many other scooters to a square on the Genoa seafront. When the players got off, I saw Albert Gudmundsson a little lost. I approached and, half as a joke, I asked him if he wanted a ride home.” The forward then asked the fan if he had a helmet for him and accepted the fan’s “invitation”. See also Rune in the top 10 ATP: at 19 and a half he is the third youngest in the last 20 years

“While I was accompanying him, we talked about life in Genoa, about the match, about how we experienced the same emotions in the final minutes in the stands and on the pitch in different ways. Arriving near his home, he wanted to repay his debt by giving me his celebratory shirt, and he also gave me asked to be able to take a selfie and then he published it on his stories. It was all as unexpected as it was beautiful”.

