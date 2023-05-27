Genoa – Slalom among the opponents, sudden changes of direction and ability to anticipate plays. These are some of the qualities, together with the speed in the short run, shown this year by Albert Gudmundsson. The Icelandic elf was the true protagonist of the Genoa season. Not only goals and assists (he is the rossoblù’s top scorer), but also flashes of class that impressed the teammates themselves.

A hit from the Icelandic playmaker – the object of desire of some Serie A clubs but around which Genoa wants to build next year’s attack – there were also some moves on the pitch which, more than once, allowed him to surprise his opponents. Shots and plays that reminded many more of basketball than football. And it’s no surprise since Gudmundsson played basketball as a kid: at fourteen Albert was in the Icelandic national team. Then his father, also a former footballer like his great-grandfather, convinced him to focus on the ball but the passion for basketball remained and when he could he continued to play, as in the two-on-two tournament organized in the summer in Reykjavik by a well-known brand of Icelandic clothing. “Ever since I was little I’ve always had Allen Iverson as inspiration – explained the rossoblù playmaker – while among today’s players I’m a big fan of Luka Doncic”.

Skills acquired on a basketball court that Gudmundsson though is putting to good use, with excellent results, also in football. «He manages to be in the right area of ​​the field like the playmakers do – says Marco Dufour, Cus Genova basketball player and rossoblù fan – in this way he has vision and is able to read the development of the game in advance to anticipate the plays». But as Maurizio Mondoni, professor at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan also explains, multidisciplinarity, especially when practiced from childhood, is a factor that can make the difference in an athlete’s career. «From 5-6 years old and up to 8-9, children can practice all disciplines – Mondoni says – making different gestures that belong to different disciplines helps to create a set of movements that will be useful to the child when, under the guidance of a trained technician, he will choose the sport he wants to practice».

TOwhat in the jargon is defined by the preparers as a transfer takes place, i.e. the influence of previous experiences put into the service of learning new tasks. Many researches, as also underlined by the Italian Rugby Federation, say that with the practice of a single sport it is not possible to develop all coordination skills in a uniform way. Instead, we need different motor solicitations that a person develops above all during adolescence, when most of the physical experiences then translate into adaptations of the body. A bit like what happens in those who practice football and tennis: sports in which vertical and horizontal movements are associated with the ability to coordinate in order to hit the ball. “These are skills that help to better manage time and space – Mondoni continues – and I recommend that younger children practice both individual and group sport”. A bit like what happens in the countries of Northern Europe, including Iceland, but not only, as confirmed by Mondoni. «In Croatia and Serbia, up to the age of 8, children play everything at school, from swimming to mountain biking to climbing – he explains – the same thing in the countries of South America and in this stage of growth the school plays a decisive role, which does not happen in Italy». For Mondoni, on the contrary, Italy specializes too soon. «Sometimes it happens that if the father plays football, the son will play football – he adds – in our country I believe that only Rugby has an educational approach to the discipline. In Italy, on the other hand, clubs think above all about results and families do not yet have adequate sporting skills at the moment”.—