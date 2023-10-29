Genoa – Match after match, more and more decisive. Albert Gudmundsson is the cover man for this Genoa team. In almost all the matches in which the rossoblù have hit the mark, there is always the hand of the Icelandic Folletto who, even against the Granata, with his flash, gave three very important points to the Grifone. A victory that is worth a lot, that boosts the standings and that above all boosts morale because, as Gilardino also revealed at the end of Friday evening’s match, playing well without picking up points in the long run “always leaves some waste”.

Gudmundsson, with the one against Salernitana, 4 goals in the championship, to which must be added the goal scored in the Italian Cup in August: has he now got a taste for it and doesn’t want to stop anymore?

«I haven’t done anything yet. Last season gave me a lot of confidence but it now belongs to the past and is no longer worth anything. I scored the decisive goal in the match against Salernitana but in the end the three points were especially important. We didn’t play our best match, but we are happy for the success. Then there was a bit of this feeling that this time too we could have conceded a goal in the last minutes but we managed to avoid it: it was a very important thing.”

Against Salernitana in the first half you did very well, coming close to scoring on at least three occasions in the first minutes. In the second half, however, the match was more balanced. What game was it?

«We probably should have closed it earlier, already in the first half, and in the end we dropped a little to defend ourselves. But this is also normal, we are in Serie A and there are phases of the match in which you have to defend yourself and sacrifice yourself. We did it well and in the end the three points arrived.”

After two games in which he played without Retegui, yesterday the Italian-Argentine took to the field from the first minute and Genoa found the goal again. How important is it for you to have an offensive support like Mateo?

«Retegui is a great footballer and it’s nice to play with him. On the pitch he puts in a lot of energy and a lot of quality. Even in the second half, with Ekuban entering the field, things worked: I believe we are a team that has important players in all departments.”

With Salernitana, however, the assist this time came from Malinovskyi, another player on the rise.

«Ruslan has a very strong and precise left foot but in that circumstance he decided to pass the ball to me instead of kicking towards the goal: this also shows what type of team we are. In general, when we take the field I always manage to create harmony with all the midfielders, from Badelj to Strootman, from Frendrup to Malinovskyi himself.”

In his goal against Salernitana there are a bit of all his characteristics. The ability to free himself between the lines, dribbling and finally precision shooting from the edge. On Friday night, what was the hardest thing to do to score the winning goal?

«I think that in football the most difficult thing is always to score so I say that the most difficult thing I had to do to score a goal was the shot».

So not dribbling, absolutely one of his specialties…

«It’s always nice to make those plays, then here at Ferraris I feel the fans in the stands gasp: it’s a really good feeling. Perhaps, however, for the dribbling, against Salernitana, it wasn’t my best evening but that’s okay.”

The match against the Campania region was the first match of a cycle that will see you face other teams whose main objective is to maintain Serie A: how important was it to win the first direct match?

«The match against Salernitana shows that Serie A is difficult, there are many good teams. As happened in Serie B, however, I think we have the qualities to win against anyone, especially when we play at home in a stadium like this and with a crowd like this.”

Compared to when he arrived at Genoa in January 2022, it seems that he has also grown from a physical and muscular point of view: has anything changed from the point of view of athletic preparation since he moved to Italy?

«The secret is to always play: I improve game after game, week after week and here at Genoa I can do it with the necessary continuity. I haven’t changed anything about my preparation, but I’m a professional who takes a lot of care, from food to hours of sleep, and who doesn’t neglect anything in training.”