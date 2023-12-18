Genoa – While waiting to present himself with a four-star menu, Alberto Gilardino is content to polish off a couple of them. Mateo Retegui and Junior Messias watch from the pits for the moment, eager to return. In the meantime, the rossoblù coach is enjoying the exponential growth of Ruslan Malinovskyi and Albert Gudmundsson. Two players who, at different times, were entrusted to him with the aim of trying to relaunch him after a complicated period.

Gudmundsson was coming off the months with Blessin in which he was unable to make a difference, had scored just 5 goals in 27 games, but with Gila he made a breakthrough: the 18 goals in 39 games testify to a leap in quality no longer just as a playmaker, but as an all-round striker, capable of giving assists and also scoring consistently . «I am proud of Albert's growth: before I arrived he had played little, but he had not expressed his full potential. We managed to find the right place for him”, explained the coach. And the Icelandic confirmed: «I am very lucky to work with Gilardino. He was a great scorer and played at a very high level in a similar role to me. He is helping me a lot to develop my game.” Gila “freed” him from tactical constraints, allowing him to move between the lines and go get the ball and then aim for the goal using his oriented control and his acceleration. When it was necessary, he “needled” him, as happened in Cagliari when he had indeed scored but also sometimes sinned a bit with selfishness. Attracting criticism from those who are unable to distinguish and understand the duties of a coach. «Albert is a cross and a delight: he scored an incredible goal, but then he lost the ball on the Cagliari goal. He created a lot, we hold on to him: he lights up, but also thanks to the skill of his teammates.”

In Retegui's absence, it was once again the Icelander's turn to shoulder the burden of the rossoblù attack: the last goal scored at Ferraris was the three-point one against Salernitana, once again a goal from Gud brought advantages for the Grifone in the standings.

Gila's work on Albert started last season, a year has now passed and he is now reaping the fruits of good sowing. The one on Malinovskyi began last September, shortly after the Ukrainian's arrival in Genoa. In his career Malinovskyi has played both in midfield and in attack and it was with Gasperini at Atalanta that he honed his skills as an attacking midfielder.

«The first time I saw Malinovskyi was when he was at Genk, in that period he played as a central midfielder like he is doing now with us and it is a role he can do. After his experience at Atalanta, he became more of an attacking midfielder», said sporting director Ottolini, who worked for a few years between Belgium and Holland as a scout and observer. As soon as he had him physically recovered, Gila worked on him, carving out a role for him as a midfielder with also construction duties. «I didn't change his technical qualities but only his slightly different tactical approach. At this moment in his career, working further away from goal could help him make a leap in quality. With Juventus he was indispensable for us, he gave an important performance and his desire was to create the conditions to put Juventus in difficulty by playing the ball on the ground”, explained Gilardino. Naturally, the Ukrainian has begun to combine his skills as a setter with those of a hitter, with that left foot capable of drawing great trajectories. As with Frosinone and Empoli, matches in which Malinovskyi's ballistic qualities “covered” the rossoblù's offensive difficulties.

Gudmundsson and Malinovskyi are Gilardino's two winning choices, two stars to be included in the menu. Waiting for the other two, Retegui and Messias, to be added permanently, once they have left behind the physical difficulties that are giving them no respite.