Genoa – “Hi Gudmundsson, do you want a lift?”. When the Rossoblù fan Filippo Maestrini asked the Icelandic striker the following question, he would never have imagined hearing the answer: “Yes, thank you, but do you have a helmet?”.

Maestrini had the extra helmet and so he really gave his idol a lift. The curious extra program was staged on Saturday, after the Genoa promotional party on the open busin the streets of the center of the Ligurian capital.

As told to “Chiamarsi Bomber”, Maestrini saw “Gudmundsson a bit confused when he got off the bus”. So the fan took courage and offered him a ride home. with the Icelandic who also lives in the heart of Genoa, in Piazza Dante. A moment that the footballer himself reported on his Instagram profile by posting a selfie taken on the scooter with the phrase “Thanks for the ride”.

“While I was accompanying him – Maestrini said – we talked about life in Genoa, the match, how we experienced the same emotions in the final minutes in the stands and on the pitch in different ways. He asked me to take a selfie, and he Then published in his stories. Arriving near his house, he wanted to repay his debt by giving me his celebratory shirt. It was all as unexpected as it was beautiful.”