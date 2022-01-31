The methods of access to post offices have changed: totems at the entrance or check at the counter. Ascom: “No green certificate for large retailers: unfair competition”

Genoa – The trade associations speak of “unfair competition” and yet another “blow that penalizes shops and favors large-scale distribution”. From today, in fact, it is mandatory to have the Green pass, at least the basic one that is obtained with a negative pad, to access shops as well as public offices, post offices and banks.