Genoa – Endless market for Genoa which has made official the arrival of Pablo Galdames, Chilean national released at the end of June by the Argentines of Velez. Galdames, the central midfielder, had undergone medical examinations last Tuesday and then left immediately for Chile.

The player is indeed among the squads of the Chilean national team for the world qualifiers that will see Roja play against Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia.

Raised in the Union Espanola youth academies in 2018, he was bought by Velez Sarsfield where he played until June.

