Genoa – Genoa have targeted Marlon Gomes. Attacking midfielder born in 2003, he has played for Vasco da Gama since 2017 and has renewed his contract until 2026. This season he found space in the first team, he is considered one of the most talented young players in the Brazilian championship and in fact he also ended up in the Seleçao Under 20.

The rossoblù club likes him, he is on the list of players monitored by scouting and could make the leap in quality by moving to Europe. Vasco da Gama is a club that belongs to the 777 Partners galaxy and the possibility of player exchanges is contemplated as an option by the Miami holding company. In the summer, for example, Dodi Lukebakio, Hertha Berlin striker, was sold to Sevilla, another club in which 777 Partners hold an equity stake, albeit a minority one.

However, Genoa currently has no free non-EU places to include Gomes: in this case, a permanent transfer abroad would be necessary in January. For example, Galdames could leave in January, whose contract will expire next June.