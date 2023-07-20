Genoa – He goes out onto the terrace of his home in via Emilia and comes face to face with a thief. It happened last night just before 11pm in via Emiliain the Genoese district of Molassana.

At the woman’s frightened reaction, the man fled by climbing over the gate and mounting an electric bike parked in the street below.

The timely intervention of the police cars made it possible to block the fugitive, an 18-year-old boy, as he tried to escape. In his pockets the young man hid gods gloves, a pepper spray, a 28 cm long screwdriver and an 21 cm long iron awl.

The 18-year-old was arrested for attempted home burglary and reported for the abusive carrying of weapons or objects capable of offending.