Genoa – Three clues prove it. He was the first to speak Alberto Gilardino: «With Messias, Retegui, Malinovskyi and Gudmundsson available they are all my c…». Then came Stefano Sabelli who, imagining the return round that awaits the Grifone, confided that «you will also have to be good at changing something given that the opponents now know us.” The last clue, then, was revealed by Junior Messias explaining that his ideal role “is the one he played in the match against Torino”.

Something is boiling in Gila's head. For the rossoblù coach, having all four tenors available – compared to the shortage in the first part of the season – offers many solutions in the offensive phase. The principle that the technician intends to follow is simple: «Good players need to be made to play, it's up to me to find the balance.” The first shapes of the new outfit that Gilardino is sewing for his Genoa were seen in the match against Torino: when the rossoblù attacked they did so giving maximum freedom to the creativity of the all-imaginative Messias-Gudmundsson couple positioned behind Retegui. Behind them, also chopping wood if necessary, was Malinovskyi, another key man in this new phase of the Griffin.

Gudmundsson with coach Gilardino

However, the 3-5-2 remains the basic structure, Gilardino does not intend to change the chassis of a Genoa team that has now found well-tested balances (defensive solidity and ability to hit opponents with quick counterattacks). But it is on the variations of this module that the Genoa coach has been working since he has all his best players available. The 3-4-2-1 is certainly the most exciting solution, especially at Ferraris when you can, and sometimes must, be more daring. And then also because, in case of need, the flexibility of players like Messias, Malinovskyi and Frendrup himself can be exploited to adopt a more defensive strategy.

The Dane himself, also due to a misplaced ankle, was the sacrificed player on duty against the Granata but in the future he can also take the field together with Badelj, Malinovskyi and Messias to move to the left-handed out if necessary when, in possession phase, the Brazilian gets up on the Folletto line. Without forgetting, among other things, that the lack of substitutions and rotations were, due to various injuries, the rossoblù's Achilles' heel, while now, together with the recovered Strootman, Gilardino will also be able to give Badelj a breather given that the new signing Emil Bohinen is very similar to the Croatian midfielder in terms of characteristics and way of interpreting football (unlike Badelj he is left-footed). Without forgetting the other Norwegian Thorsby who, even if he were to miss Sunday's match, still seems destined to be available again for the match against Lecce.



Messias and Retegui against Torino (handle)

Then there is another solution dear to Gilardino. Also because he reminds him of the good times of Milan and the victory in the Champions League: the Christmas tree. It wouldn't be an absolute novelty for the Grifone who this year too, from the start but also during the match, has used the 4-3-2-1. The first time even in August in the away win at the Olimpico against Lazio. Messias was missing on the second day of the championship and so the choice of who should partner Gudmundsson fell on Malinovskyi. Now, however, the Ukrainian is tested further back, with Badelj and one between Frendrup and Strootman while, behind Retegui, Gilardino always sees the fantasy of the “odd” couple Gudmundsson and Messias.