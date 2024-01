Genoa – The flu that kept some Genoa players in the pits also affected Tano Caridi, Mr. Gilardino's deputy. Yesterday Caridi felt ill while on the bus with the team traveling to Bologna.

The former Mantua footballer was rescued on the A7 e transported by ambulance to San Martino where he spent the night under observation. Today, Caridi's condition improved and he was discharged. Obviously, he won't be on the bench alongside Gila this evening.