Genoa – «We have to ride our momentum of enthusiasm». Alberto Gilardino is aware that tomorrow’s match against Pisa (kick-off at 16.15) will not be an easy match, but in the last few weeks Genoa started a long run-up and he has no intention of interrupting her at the climax. «It will be necessary to play a match with order and balance but we will also have to have a great competitive hunger – explains the rossoblù coach – there is enthusiasm and confidence, we play in front of our fans and we need to ride on the momentum».

The work week was positive, iThe Griffin comes from four consecutive victories and against the Tuscans he wants to restart from the grit shown in Benevento and which served to find the three points in the last breath. «We meet a team that had some difficulties in the first part of the championship, then found energy and certainties and security with a coach with whom they came close to Serie A last year – adds Gilardino – they are organized and know how to interpret the two phases of the game: we know their qualities».

As for training, the coach is oriented to confirm the 3-5-2 but the attitude on the pitch will also depend on how Pisa plays. «A lot will depend on the strategy they have in our stadium and against us – he says – usually the teams that come to face us are wait-and-see before leaving again, so spaces will be tight and we’ll have to be good when we have the ball. What they do will count but the most important thing will be everything in the end will depend on us ».

With Sabelli disqualified, the coach will be able to count on the return of Bani and on the new purchase Dragus, arrived during the week from Standard Liège. «He immediately made himself available. He can play all roles up front, whether as a full back in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, as a second striker in a 3-5-2 and, if necessary, he can also be a first striker. He will be summoned.”