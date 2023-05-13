Genoa – Promotion has been won, Alberto Gilardino can now travel a little more relaxed: “Finally I was able to sleep a little more, even if the championship is not over yet and we want to close it in the best way. I lived unforgettable moments, I didn’t want to leave the stadium. It was wonderful, a particular alchemy was created with the team, a magic”, underlines the coach, who then adds: “We will meet with the club at the end of the season to talk about the programs, they will be fundamental for facing Serie A. Genoa means a lot to me. He gave me the opportunity for the Primavera, then the chance for the first team which I was able to seize. We have done a great feat, even if someone claimed it could not be a dream, for me it is a dream come true”.

Tomorrow Genoa on the field in Frosinone to try to finish first: “I congratulate Frosinone and Grosso for the work they’ve done in these two years. For this match I want to maintain a very precise team tactical idea, maybe those players who have had fewer opportunities lately will have room “.