The Genoa returned to victory after the misstep of Unipol Domus. Al Luigi Ferraris, Alberto’s team Gilardino he beat theHellas Verona thanks to Radu’s first goal in Serie A Dragusin. The rossoblù now rise to 14 points in the standings and will be able to experience a happy stop for the national teams. Second clean sheet at home and another victory at Ferraris, the rossoblù fort: “Our fans are always amazingthey support us and give us a big handand the kids feel this – Alberto began Gilardino to the microphones of Dazn – The difficulty coefficient was very high. We met one a wounded team and we expected a show of pride from Verona. We did well, to suffer, in taking the lead and in creating the conditions to be able to double. In the end we were good at sacrificing ourselves in the defensive phase. This shows the strength of the collective“.