Genoa – Alberto Gilardino is satisfied after the draw achieved by his Genoa with Juventus at the Ferraris. “I had asked the boys for personality and courage, a ball on the ground proposal. And we did it well. We worked well in the middle of the pitch, we found passing lines. In the second half I had to change something in order to have more weight up front. Ekuban came in very well, he gave us physicality and depth by working for the team. The boys deserved an evening like this. It was the best response,” said the coach, who then added: “It's never easy to play against a strong team like Juventus. It's a strong team, physical, structured and strong on second balls. First of all, the starting idea was to look for players like Albert. At times we did it well, at times less well. In the second half I wanted to give a different touch to the match, it went well.”

Gudmundsson scored, returned after a period of absence due to injury. “I think it's a very important point, we played well and compactly against a very important team like Juventus. I think we even had the chance to gain three points, but we're holding on to this draw. We another team at home? The fans are the main reason why we play so well at home and why we manage to put in great performances even against stronger teams.”