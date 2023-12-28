Genoa – “It will be a match in which we have to go stronger than them: it won't be easy but we have to try. We need to bring the match to this level because they are very strong in terms of dribbling and quality.” Alberto Gilardino wants to take advantage of the desire and enthusiasm of the two consecutive results to trip up Inter and end a dream 2023 for Ferraris in the best possible way. “We must not give in a millimetre,” says Gila, and to do so, if there are no hitches in this afternoon's finishing, for the second time since the start of the season the rossoblù coach will have the fantastic four at his disposal: Retegui, Messias, Malinovskyi and Gudmundsson. “Seeing Messias and Retegui training with a smile these days makes me happy – says Gilardino – they will be in the game even if they are not at 100% and I will have to evaluate whether to start one of the two from the first minute or both from the bench because, given their passed, we need to be extremely cautious.”

Gilardino insists on the happiness and harmony seen in these days, also in light of the upcoming market session. “It is an obligation that whoever is in this team will have to work with me and with my staff with a smile, there must be a desire to wear this shirt – says Gilardino again – there must be competition, in this way the quality and the intensity of training”.

Ahead of tomorrow night's matchwith the Ferraris still sold out, Gilardino still has to resolve some doubts, especially in midfield and in attack: “We face the best team in the championship and we have to be good at using our weapons.”

“I am very happy with Ekuban and Gudmundsson – says Gila again – I spoke to Albert, I made a joke telling him that he didn't have his best performance in Sassuolo but he got a goal and an assist: he must always do more and maintain himself at very high levels. Ekuban can be a resource for us, both from the start and during the race.” As for the midfield, the coach also evaluates the use of Strootman from the first minute. “He's fine – he explains – in the midfield I have many solutions to evaluate”.