Genoa – “As of today i guys have to have their heads 100% in the game: after the match against Milan we really want to start again.” Alberto Gilardino wants to return to the pitch. If it had been up to him, to ease the disappointment of the match against the Rossoneri “he would have taken to the pitch straight away”. The break, however, served to regain energy and try new solutions given that, even against Atalanta, Retegui, Strootman and Messias will be missing.

“We trained great and those who returned from the national teams are well, this is important – explains Gilardino – Atalanta is a big team, they have many valid solutions, not only in the 11 who take to the field but also those who enter during the match. Furthermore, they work well on the flanks to create numerical superiority and we must be good at adapting to the way they play.”

Much, in fact, it will also depend on the men that Gasperini sends onto the field. “If Scamacca plays, a type of game will be needed, if Pasalic or Muriel start we will have to interpret the match in a different way – says Gila – I thank Gasperini for the nice words he said about me, for me he is an interpreter of modern football and when I was one of his players and he taught me a lot.”

Regarding training, the Genoa coach explains that he still has some doubts. “Vasquez returned earlier than the last stop and was able to train more – he says – we have important balance behind us and he is one of the protagonists of our defensive structure. Vogliacco has also trained well and then there is Bani who I think is having an incredible championship: in his role he is one of the best in Serie A. I will decide tomorrow whether to play with the three or four defensive line”.