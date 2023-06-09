Genoa – After the promotion and the renewal of the contract, another recognition for Alberto Gilardino. The technical commission of XXXVII Maestrelli Prize awarded him the recognition as the best Italian coach of Serie BKT for the 2022/23 season. The investiture ceremony, in Montecatini Terme, is scheduled for the end of June.

Gilardino had started as a technician of the Primavera and then in December he was promoted to the first team, eventually managing to secure second place and direct promotion to Serie A with Grifone.