Roma – Genoa eliminated in the Italian Cup but there is still some good news for Alberto Gilardino: “Retegui is growing, he played 50-60 minutes as expected, he had some good opportunities. I believe he can become important also for the “Italy has everything and still has a lot of room for improvement. He’s been out for two months, we want him to recover as best he can, we’re waiting for him. Now we have to stay compact and get players back. I’m happy with what I saw tonight, I didn’t like the first ten minutes with many errors and a bit of fear. Then we grew, we took control of the game and had a few opportunities.”

In the finale there is the episode of contact between Fini and Pellegrini: according to the slow motion it was a penalty. “The referee gave no explanations, I prefer not to comment: the episode is visible to everyone…”.

The team stops in Rome and will return to Genoa on Wednesday morning to train. There should be Gudmundsson’s return to the group, therefore available for the trip to Monza next Sunday. “I hope that maximum will be in the group on Thursday to have him available again on Sunday in Monza. Messias was rested today, we also kept Badelj for Sunday. We must huddle together and remain united at this moment. To save ourselves we have to go strong in training too, there are some injuries. We have only one goal in mind, salvation. And to reach it we have to run faster than others.”