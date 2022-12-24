Genoa – “It’s an important match and the last of the year. We care and we have the will to go to Bari to play one of the right, shrewd matches. We know there will be forty thousand people but the fans are not playing and we will have to stay focused and determined about what we want and must do”.

Thus Alberto Gilardino, Genoa coach, expected on Monday evening from the last match and last away match of 2022 against the Apulian red and white. “Bari is no longer a surprise at the start of the season but they are confirming what good they have done in this championship – underlined Gilardino -. A compact team with quality and talented players who find an element like Cheddira who played in the World Cup but can also count on players like Antonucci just to give an example. I repeat, let’s not talk about a surprise anymore because if he’s there he’s in a deserved position and he’s making an important journey”. A path that Genoa also wants to follow after their success with Frosinone where they showed various tactical solutions. “I think what must have this team is the skill and tactical flexibility both in the game in progress and from the beginning. With Frosinone, for example, the idea of ​​starting with a tactical module and changing it during the game was fundamental. And we will have to be good at modeling ourselves during the game so as not to give too many references. But I saw during training that the boys have given great availability from this point of view and it’s easier for me to manage these situations”.

However, for Gilardino it will be essential to strike at the right moment. “There will be moments within the match during which we will have to sacrifice and defend ourselves but also moments in which we should play, be proactive and sink the blow when there is the possibility and this will be fundamental and crucial as I explained to the boys”.