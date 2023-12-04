Genoa – «Quality footballers must play, It will then be up to me to find a way to guarantee balance to the team.” The summer transfer window had just ended and Alberto Gilardino was already anticipating the “difficulties” he would encounter in getting the most talented players in the rossoblù squad to coexist. The various Retegui and Gudmundsson were then joined by Malinovskyi and Messias. A lot of quality for a newly promoted team that presented itself at the starting line of the championship with the ambition of putting itself behind quite a few teams.

Injuries have slowed down Gilardino’s plans a bit. The stops of Messias and Retegui, to which was added that of the Icelandic Kobold, moved the Biella coach’s projects forward who, precisely when he faced teams within his reach, was forced to make “alternative” choices. Now, however, there is the possibility of realizing the proposed project this summer. Gilardino will have to take on the role of the alchemist and find the right formula to face the last five matches of the first round with his spearheads. Also because the calendar reserves some not very simple matches for the Grifone: after the Monza away match there will be Juve at home, then the Sassuolo match, Inter at Ferraris and to close the first round the Epifania away match in Bologna .

For tomorrow’s match in the Italian Cup with Lazio, the coach will give space to those who have been seen less so far but, already from Monza, there is the possibility of seeing something different. Malinovskyi will be missing due to suspension but there is a lot of confidence in Gudmundsson’s return. «There are various tactical situations where you can place them on the pitch – said Gilardino after the match against Empoli referring to Messias, Retegui and Gudmundsson – the Brazilian can play both wide and central while Albert, who likes to play less wide, He has the characteristics to be more in the middle.” Among these three, the most flexible seems to be Messias who has played various roles in his career. «I’ve been a central striker, a second striker, a winger and a midfielder – said Messias – it’s not a problem for me, I’m ready to play wherever the coach needs it».

Among the solutions Gilardino is thinking about, there is certainly that of using Messias wide on the right in the role in which Sabelli is playing now. The Brazilian’s characteristics are decidedly more offensive but, once in condition, as he also demonstrated at Milan, Messias is also able to guarantee a decent defensive phase. With the Brazilian wider, it is clear that it will be Gudmundsson’s turn to play alongside Retegui as happened in the first part of the season: the two together have scored 8 of the 15 goals scored so far by the rossoblù. Even Malinovskyi – who since the Frosinone match has been unblocked in front of goal – has shown in this first part of the championship that he can play in multiple areas of the pitch. The Ukrainian replaced Gudmundsson as second striker but, as happened against Empoli, he also knows how to play the role of midfielder well, also giving a hand to Badelj in the setting phase. An aspect that is not secondary because at least until the match against Sassuolo, Strootman, the Croatian’s first squire, will be missing. Three months have passed, quite a bit, but the moment has come: now Gilardino is about to have all the most talented players at his disposal, those who have arrived to raise the bar and go and score points even against those who on paper seem be better equipped.