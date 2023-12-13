Genoa – Retegui is there. The rossoblù striker this morning he trained regularly with his teammates and is ready to take the field on Friday evening when Juventus arrive at Ferraris. The Italian-Argentine was kept yesterday as a precaution by the Genoa staff given that, after the long stop, he had played three matches of over ninety minutes in just 8 days (Empoli, Lazio in the Italian Cup and last Sunday in Monza). Retegui thus had the opportunity to recover from the effort to be ready against the Bianconeri with the aim of breaking a league drought that has continued since the goal on 29 September against Roma.

Against Juventus, therefore, Alberto Gilardino will have its four tenors at its disposal: Retegui, Messias, Gudmundsson and Malinovskyi. Only Strootman will be missing as he aims to recover for the next scheduled match, also on Friday, in Sassuolo.

Today the rossoblù coach tested the men and the formation to use against Allegri's team. Gilardino has practically the entire squad available and is evaluating how to manage the 4 most talented players. There are two solutions: leave one of the four on the bench in order to have a suitable substitution to focus on during the match in progress or throw everyone into the fray from the first minute. The technician will think about it tonight and then make the final assessments in the finishing session scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile it has been established that it will be Davide Massa of Imperia to referee the match against Juventus. Massa will be assisted by Colarossi (Roma 2) and Mokhtar Lecco). Fourth official will be Colombo (Como) while at Var there will be Fabbri (Ravenna) and Abbatista (Molfetta).