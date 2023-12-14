Genoa – “90% Retegui will not be there”. Alberto Gilardino he will almost certainly have to give up his center forward for tomorrow's match, Friday 15 December, against Juventus. The Italian-Argentine, after having carried out differentiated work on Tuesday due to fatigue, yesterday worked regularly with the group and was tested with the starters. It seemed that the problem had been overcome but instead from further evaluations this morning the staff believed that the fatigue in the left adductor has not yet been completely overcome. “Tomorrow there will be something to create – says Gilardino – there are some evaluations that I will make between today and tomorrow, on who to use and how between the various Messias, Malinovskyi, Ekuban and Puscas. The objective, however, is to try to play as we have done in previous matches: with the central defenders that Juventus has, if we throw the ball we risk never catching it.”

The rossoblù coach spoke of a team that was “inc… and angry” as it should be after the defeat in Monza. From a mental point of view, however, “we must not overdo it because otherwise we risk being frantic and lacking clarity”.

“It's difficult to find weaknesses in this Juventus – says Gila – us we definitely have to do a great defensive phase and play well with the ball at his feet.”

The Genoa coach also talks about the criticism he received after last Sunday's defeat. “Criticism is part of the journey – he says – I read a phrase “the path to virtue and glory is fraught with difficulties”. This sentence struck me because it reflects my career as a player and coach. Better that I receive them than the players but the Genoa fans, the real ones and not the owls or the evil ones, will be present tomorrow at the Ferraris. As for headboard lions who insult and say unpleasant things, I think it's important to be clear-headed and understand first of all who's talking to you on the other end. It's an important moment in my career, I'm at a big club and it's right that criticism comes if things don't go well. Nobody asked me to go to the Champions League or win the championship, there is clearly an ambition to do better but calm and caution with judgments.”