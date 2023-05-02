Genoa – Di Bello… there are only rossoblù fans, many also at the Druso. And also the point obtained against the South Tyrolafter suffering and hitting a stake with Gudmundsson. Genoa collects it with ease, also because Bari slowed down once again at San Nicola. But the direction of the Brindisian referee leaves once again huge damages. Two penalties are missing, the first on Masiello’s touch and the second on Zaro’s intervention to unbalance Ekuban.

Di Bello defended himself by saying that the defender didn’t move and didn’t damage the attacker, an interpretation that leaves us quite perplexed. Masiello’s hand touch, then, is evident, because the ball arriving from Sturaro’s header slows down and almost stops. In addition to the damages, the mockery of the disqualification of Gilardino, arrested together with his colleague Bisoli and Inzaghi from Reggio, for having «blatantly contested an arbitration decision by addressing a disrespectful expression; infringement noted by an assistant and the fourth official’.

Thus he will not be able to be on the bench on Saturday with Ascoli, while the Marches will be without Box office in defence. Evidently Di Bello doesn’t bring luck to Genoa: in the recent past Dragusin’s unseen hold on Destro (with Salernitana at Ferraris last year) and Florenzi’s clamorous push on Pandev at the Olimpico, an oversight that made Genoa lose his temper Cesare Prandelli. One who hardly loses his temper.