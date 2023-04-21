Genoa – “Tomorrow there are two words that must guide us: self-esteem and enthusiasm”. Alberto Gilardino he approaches tomorrow’s match against the Cittadella with the awareness of having a team ready for the last five matches of the championship.

“The climb is still long – says the rossoblù coach again – there are fewer and fewer matches, the stitches become heavier but you keep thinking about one game at a time”. For Gilardino, the opponent of the rossoblu must be respected because “he is not a freshman in the championship”.

“In recent years they have often played in the playoffs – he continues – they are an equipped club that know the category”. For the challenge at the Tombolato, Gilardino finds Vogliacco and also recovers Sturaro.

“With Vogliacco we recover a central line that with Martinez and Badelj it gives us a lot of security – he explains – I will probably ask Criscito again to move further on to the left: for his part there is always great availability”. “Tomorrow we will have business as usual the Genoese people on our side – adds Gilardino – their support is helping us along our pathwhether we play at home or away.”