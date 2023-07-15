Moena – «It will take ardor and competitive euphoria» because Serie A is «a very difficult championship». Alberto Gilardino has chosen to speak for the first time since the start of the new season at the end of the match that opened the series of friendlies that the rossoblùs will play in training camp. Serene, calm but determined, as is his style, Gila explained what the season awaiting the rossoblùs will be. «For us, salvation will be like winning the championship – says the Genoa coach – I am very honest and clear with our people. We will face battles in every game, we will have to offer a game when we have the chance but we will also need to fight when we have to stick to the result».

However, the feedback he’s having from the field in these first weeks of training is encouraging. «On the part of the boys there is maximum willingness to improve and grow, this is fundamental for us – adds the rossoblù coach – we must continue like this. Even for my past professional experiences, I believe that this is a key period of the season. These days the group, the soul and the capacity to suffer are strengthened. During the retreat, the DNA of a team is built: running and fatigue are the foundations of our home».

As is normal in these retreat days, the market plays a leading role. Genoa is waiting for reinforcements and the club is working to put new faces at the coach’s disposal. «I think about everyday life, about work and I constantly compare myself with sporting director Ottolini, with CEO Blazquez, I also often hear from president Zangrillo and Ricciardella as well as having daily contacts with Rossi who is here on retreat – explains Gilardino – with the club I I’ve already talked about what it takes: there’s something to be done, it’s there for all to see». Gilardino, therefore, awaits elements “that can allow us to fill that gap but the club knows where to intervene”. In these days, however, the market in general is moving little and the technician is aware of it. “All the coaches would like to have the team already 70% ready but this is a particular market – adds the coach – I hope that before the start of the championship we can reach an important squaring of the circle”.

In the meantime, however, Gilardino is enjoying the talents he has at home. First of all that of Albert Gudmundsson who, having just returned from vacation, already seems to be in great shape. «Albert has only been back for three days but I immediately threw him into the fray – says Gilardino – for us he is an important player, he proved it last year and I am convinced that he has incredible room for improvement: it depends solely and exclusively on he”. But Gilardino also dwells for a moment on Aaron Martìn, the new Genoa signing who has already shown important qualities on the left wing. «He made many appearances in the Bundesliga and now he will have to find the best physical conditions – he explains – he has a lot of quality with his left foot and can play not only the fifth on the left, but he can play full-back with a 4-man defense or even a high winger in a 4-man -4-2 or 4-3-3». Words with honey also for Accornero that Gilardino also coached in the Spring. “If I looked at the feelings I have towards Federico, I’d keep him at Genoa – he says – but it’s only right that he go play, find the right situation and then come back here to play as a starter”.

The photos of the match with Facca Calcio

Genoa-Fassa Calcio, pictures from the match Genoa’s first test of the season: match against Fassa Calcio, a team that plays in the First Category championship.



The match against Fassa Calcio it was also a sort of award to the players who are working really hard these days, both from a physical and athletic point of view. Among the happy notes, there is also Biraschi who yesterday started as central left in the three-man defense with Bani and Vogliacco. «Biraschi is a pleasant surprise for how he presented himself, for his physical condition and for the impact he had in training – Gilardino continues – I know that he is a right central player but I know that he can also play in that position there. Among other things, I believe that the three behind must take turns to have a greater awareness of the role. In general, I’m very happy with how the players who last year had an experience with another team turned out at the training camp».

Gilardino then also analyzes the first days of the championship that Genoa will have to face starting from the home match against Fiorentina on 19 August. «The calendar gives us an uphill but stimulating start – he explains – but it will also be a great emotion because we will play the first one in front of our fans.