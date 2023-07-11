Genoa, second day in Moena: commentary by Carlo Gravina (Il Secolo XIX)



Moena – Second day of work in Moena and high pace for Genoa, with Gilardino who led the double training session, morning and afternoon, together with collaborators Caridi, Dainelli and Murgita. Dainelli in particular took care of the work on the defensive phase, while Gila catechized the forwards.

We start again from 3-5-2 last season, with Martin on the left who made his appearance in the afternoon session after a slight indisposition.

More than 300 fans to follow the training sessions in the Benatti centre, day after day the rossoblù supporters are arriving in Val di Fassa and the peak of attendance will be reached over the weekend with the first friendlies.

From today on the Vivaticket sales network coupons for friendlies. The “Benatti” Tribune holds 1,500 seats. In case of exhaustion, the “meadow” option. The APT of Val di Fassa, which is entitled to ticket rights, has set the price of the full fare at 15 euros, while 10 euros for under 12s up to six years of age. If seats in the Grandstand run out, equipment for the grass option will be available for purchase.