Genoa – “Each match makes its own story, Ternana is a category team, structured and with players who know Serie B well: we must have respect for everyone but be aware of our qualities”.

Alberto Gilardino he continues with the mantra of “match after match” and is confident of the response he will get from the team tomorrow. “Puscas has had some discomfort but will grit his teeth and I think it will be a match – he says – others like Bani, Sabelli Strootman and Frendrup have done it before and this is gratifying for me and for the team. Doing everything to take the field and make a contribution shows the high level of human qualities that exist in the group”.

Ternana did it after the arrival of Lucarelli two points in two games but a growing team has appeared, especially from a performance point of view. “Against teams like this you need to have the right tactical shrewdness – the coach explains – they have players who have leg, technical qualities and who know how to interpret moments”.