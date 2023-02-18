Genoa – “Chasing our dreams and persevering with everyday work”. Alberto Gilardino is convinced that Sunday (at 4.15 pm) in Modena Genoa will make “a great performance”. A match made up of concentration and attention will be needed “against a difficult team to face, good on second balls and set pieces and coached by a coach who I respect very much and who has done a lot of apprenticeship”.

Beyond Vulgarwho has rejoined the group since Friday 17 February, Gilardino also recovers Criscito for the away match who will go on the bench.



“I still have some doubts that I’m waiting to resolve after today’s finishing- adds the rossoblù coach – Modena usually takes the field with the 4-3-2-1 and playing on equal footing is a possibility. The idea, however, is of not change much compared to the formation that beat Palermo last Friday”.