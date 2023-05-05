Genoa – On the eve of the match against Ascoli for Genoa, which tomorrow has the first chance for promotion. Much will also depend on the result of Bari, engaged in Modena. It will be played in a packed Ferraris stadium, with over 33,000 Genoans. “Our people want to amaze us, it will be very exciting. But we have to stay focused on the match, we want to have a great match”, underlined Alberto Gilardino, who will be in the stands tomorrow due to disqualification.

“I told my staff jokingly, now they are there… yours… It will be a bit strange to be in the grandstand, I will talk to the guys in the technical meeting. I have great faith in them, it’s a solid group. And they have to look at the victories we’ve achieved, those brought home with suffering: we need that approach, that humility, that desire to win. To achieve our goal, all together”.