Genoa – The pragmatist and the gamer. The one who comes from the ranks against those who immediately made the leap from Primavera to Serie A. It is an unprecedented comparison between Alberto Gilardino and Raffaele Palladino. Two friends, two coaches who have many points of contact – together with Thiago Motta they are the three youngest coaches in Serie A – but also a very different playing philosophy. The Genoa coach who models his teams on the opponent is more chameleonic, the Monza coach who focuses on the 3-4-3 and its variations is more fundamentalist.

Both former strikers, they both wore as players wearing the Genoa shirt, they were Gasperini’s students and represent the new generation of Italian coaches. Before arriving in Serie A, Gilardino played for a while in Serie D and Lega Pro and last year he had the opportunity to make the big leap by being ready. «I will be happy to say goodbye to Palladino, who I know and with whom I have shared good moments – said Gilardino – in these two years with Monza he has shown that he knows how to do very positive things».

Gilardino made his Serie A debut this year having achieved promotion with the rossoblù last year. Palladino’s path is different, a revelation from last season. Born in 1984 – Gilardino was born in 1982 – Palladino began coaching Monza’s Under 15 team in 2020. The following year he was promoted to the Under 19 team which played in the Primavera 2 championship and then finished in 4th place. Another season, another promotion: but this time to the first team in Serie A in place of Stroppa. It seemed like a risky move by Adriano Galliani but in the end it turned out to be more apt than ever. In the first three games they achieved 9 points and zero goals conceded. At the end of the season Monza finished in 11th place with 51 points.

«There is a friendship with Alberto – said Palladino – we played together for the national team and spent 6 months at Spezia. I met a humble boy and I congratulate him: he followed a different path than mine, he has more experience than me.”