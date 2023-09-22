Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino commented on the match against Lecce on Sky: “We didn’t start well, then we created the right conditions to hurt Lecce. Unfortunately, after the expulsion, our match changed. Lecce It’s true that he risked little, but we had strategies that we weren’t able to implement due to being outnumbered. I put the eleven players on the pitch against Napoli with capable and quality players on the wing. The match didn’t go as we thought. The team showed a lot of will and we were even bringing home the draw but unfortunately it went badly in the end. I took home zero points but the mentality and the desire to suffer were there. On ten occasions the we created but we regret having lost. We still need to find some positive aspects of this match.”